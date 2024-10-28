Timothée Chalamet crashed an unofficial lookalike contest that was being held Sunday at Washington Square Park, Manhattan, New York.

Photos and videos circulating online show that Chalamet snuck through the crowd unnoticed thanks to the black mask and hat he sported.

He then snuck up on two lookalikes posing for a photo before revealing that he, in fact, was the true Timothée Chalamet.

The realization that the actor was among them led to many shrieks from those who were nearby.

the moment his look alike realized the actual timothee showed up is one for the books pic.twitter.com/fma1nRbavb — industry s3 awards campaign manager 🍉 (@itweetabttv) October 27, 2024

Enstarz cannot independently confirm how the "Wonka" actor knew about the contest.

At the end of it all, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell won the contest dressed as Wonka.

The whole event did not go entirely as planned for some as police eventually found their way to the contest.

Four people have been detained for disorderly conduct, according to NBC New York.

The contest organizers were likewise issued a $500 fine for holding an "unpermitted costume contest."

Variety notes that the event was previously advertised in the city through flyers. An invitation to the event promised a cash prize of $50, which Mitchell won.