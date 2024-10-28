On the one-year anniversary of Matthew Perry's death, fellow 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute.

On Monday, October 28, Aniston posted on her official Instagram account a carousel of never-before-seen photos featuring Perry, who died on October 28, 2023.

The post included a black-and-white selfie of Aniston and Perry, a snapshot of Perry kissing Aniston on the forehead, a group shot of the 'Friends' cast in a huddle, and a picture of Perry happily smiling.

She captioned the post: "1 year ❤️‍🩹🕊️ @matthewperryfoundation." The comments were limited, but garnered over a half a million likes within one hour. Aniston also tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation, which aims "to help others struggling with the disease of addiction. We are guided by his words and experiences and inspired by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

Perry and Aniston, 55, starred in NBC's long-running sitcom alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer from 1994 to 2004.

Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, shared in an interview that she believes her son had a premonition prior to his death. Morrison shared her thoughts on her son's emotional state shortly before his tragic death last year.

During an interview with 'TODAY,' which premiered on Monday, she described the moment when Perry proudly showed her one of his new homes.

"He came up to me, and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now.' ... It was almost as though it was a premonition or something," she recalled. Morrison admitted that while she initially brushed off Perry's touching words, they struck her as somewhat unusual. "How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that? It's been years," she reflected.

This sentiment was compounded by her concerns about her son's mental state. She stated, "I think there was something; there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly. But he said, 'I'm not frightened anymore,' and it worried me."

Before his untimely demise, the 'Friends' alum had publicly asserted that he was sober after grappling with addiction for many years. However, Los Angeles prosecutors have indicated that he had relapsed and was using ketamine unsupervised, which led to a "spiraling out of control." Following his death, five individuals, including Perry's personal assistant, faced charges related to the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Perry passed away in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office determined that his death resulted from the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease as contributing factors.