Dr. Mark Chavez has officially pled guilty in connection with the death of Matthew Perry.

Perry's death, which turned into a criminal investigation, involved Chavez who was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine in connection with Perry's fatal ketamine overdose.

The 'Friends' alum died on October 28, 2023.

He was 54.

His death was attributed to the "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the presence of buprenorphine in his system.

Now, the doctor has officially pled guilty, according to 'CBS.'

Chavez, along with four others, including fellow doctor Salvador Plasencia, is accused of conspiring to provide Perry with illicit and dangerous amounts of ketamine.

Chavez also admitted to illegally obtaining ketamine from a San Diego infusion clinic, falsifying prescriptions, and using a patient's name without their consent. According to federal prosecutors, Chavez attempted to conceal his actions during an interview with the Medical Board of California and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), just days before Perry's untimely death.

Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney, said of Chavez and the four others complicit, "These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong... but they did it anyways."

After his conviction, he faces up to ten years in prison. He was also required to surrender his medical license. Furthermore, after serving the jail time, he will undergo three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

This was not the first time that the former doctor made an appearance in court. He first appeared in August, but he had not entered a plea at the time.

His attorney, Matthew Binninger, commented on his client's state of mind.

"He's incredibly remorseful for what happened," he said, per 'CBS News.' "He's trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here."