Matthew Perry's last words before he was found dead last year have been revealed.

The "Friends" star's live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa -- one of the five people charged with his death -- shared Perry's final words to him in his plea agreement with federal authorities, People reported.

"Shoot me up with a big one," Perry told Iwamasa.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 on Oct. 28, 2023, after he was found face down in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles.

Perry's death was later attributed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office to "the acute effects of ketamine."

On Aug. 7, Iwamasa, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death in connection with Perry's passing, according to a Department of Justice press release.

He confessed to "repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training," the DOJ stated.

According to his plea agreement, Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine -- an anesthetic that comes with medical risks -- three times on Oct. 28, 2023, the day the actor died.

Two doctors were also charged with Perry's death: Dr. Salvador Plasencia, of Santa Monica, and Dr. Mark Chavez, of San Diego.

Jasveen Sangha, who is known as "The Ketamine Queen," and Erik Fleming were also charged separately.

Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and admitted to diverting ketamine from his former clinic and using fraudulent prescriptions to obtain more of the drug and sell to Plasencia.

Fleming also entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Sangha and Plasencia were arrested Wednesday and charged with several counts for distributing ketamine that led to Perry's death. They have since been released on bond.

Sangha has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but Plasencia has not publicly entered a plea.

Both Plasencia and Chavez have been barred from prescribing medication after being forced to give up their registrations to write prescriptions, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told E! News Monday.

On the same day, Plasencia's clinic Malibu Canyon Urgent Care resumed operations amid the ongoing investigation, The U.S. Sun reported.

In photos shared by the outlet, a sign was posted on the entrance of the clinic stating that it was open for weight loss injections only.

A nurse at the facility reportedly confirmed to the tabloid that they "cannot see anyone for medical reasons."