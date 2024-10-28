Isabella Strahan celebrated a momentous 20th birthday with her twin sister, Sophia, and their father, Michael Strahan, at Disneyland on October 26.

The festivities were particularly meaningful for Isabella, who was diagnosed with cancer one year ago in October 2023. Documenting the celebration on TikTok, Isabella, a University of Southern California student, enjoyed the day with family and friends, all sporting Minnie Mouse ears as they arrived in style via a limo bus. Laughing and singing, Isabella joyfully declared, "It's my birthday!" as they headed into the park.

This year's birthday held special significance as Isabella missed out on celebrating her 19th due to an emergency brain surgery following her cancer diagnosis.

Reflecting on the difficult time, she had previously shared in a vlog from May, "We're doing a little birthday celebration because I was not conscious for it." Since then, Isabella has made considerable progress, recently marking the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis with gratitude.

On her Instagram Story, she wrote, "365 days since my life changed tremendously" alongside photos of the support she received, captioning them, "Thankful for the progress I've made."

After undergoing multiple surgeries and completing chemotherapy to treat her medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, Isabella returned to college life at USC in August.

She celebrated this milestone by sharing photos with Sophia, proudly displaying her new hair growth post-chemotherapy. Sophia has been a steadfast source of encouragement, frequently posting pictures of their time together, including their recent outings to USC football games and shared workouts.

Throughout her cancer journey, Isabella has relied on the unwavering support of her family.

Her father, Michael Strahan, has been by her side, praising her resilience and strength. In a January interview, he expressed his pride, stating to co-anchor Robin Roberts in an interview: "I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter."

Sophia, too, has remained her twin's biggest cheerleader, calling Isabella "the most amazing sister and best friend in the world."