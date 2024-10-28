En español

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child. The model and entrepreneur is already the mother of two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, from her marriage to former football player Tom Brady.

In an exclusive report from People magazine, a source close to Bündchen shared that the baby's father is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, with whom the model has been dating since June 2023.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy about this new chapter in their lives and are looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source told People.

Bündchen and Valente's relationship

Valente, 35, became a frequent companion of Bündchen after she finalized her divorce from Brady in October 2022. Since then, he has been seen regularly around her and Brady's children, too.

Bündchen has not publicly addressed their relationship status despite the multiple sightings. However, when she graced the March 2023 cover of Vanity Fair, she admitted that she admired Valente.

"He's our teacher, and, most importantly, he's a person I admire and trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," she said about the father of her new baby.