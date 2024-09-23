Gisele Bündchen appears to be living her best life in a summer recap she recently posted on social media.

Bündchen took to social media spilling a photo dump which the caption, "The Best of Summer" late Sunday. The reel of photos begins with the 44-year-old sitting on a horse with her arms open and out towards the sun.

The photo dump featured snapshots of healthy homemade snacks, pets, bikini selfies, nutritious meals, a sand dune oasis, and intimate family pictures. One of which shows a touching pic of Joaquim Valente alongside her and Tom Brady's son, Benjamin.

The photo was taken from behind as the two appear to be bonding while surfing sea waters while vacationing somewhere tropical. The two are both standing on surf boards and holding paddles while surrounded by palm trees.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner and the supermodel first met through mutual friends and later wed in 2009. They went on to welcome two children together before filing for divorce the same day on Oct. 28, 2022. The pair said their marriage was "irretrievably broken," per 'PEOPLE.'

Now that the couple has gone their separate ways, it appears their son, Benjamin, is bonding with Bündchen's beau, Valente.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were first linked romantically in early 2022. They reportedly began dating after being seen together multiple times, including shared outings and activities. Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, has reportedly been part of Bündchen's life in both a personal and professional capacity.

In June, 'ENSTARZ' reported that Bündchen, 44, and Valente are no longer together, and Tom Brady, 47, doesn't want to take the blame for their separation, according to an insider.

'Marca' reported that the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor and practitioner allegedly got cold feet first, and is reportedly no longer dating Bündchen. Reports say it was ultimately Tom Brady's roast on Netflix put a strain on their relationship.

As for Valente and Benjamin, fans are still speculating whether the couple are still on the outs, or whether they've decided to reconcile.