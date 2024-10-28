The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards was full of fabulous looks, but one of the most unforgettable ones definitely belonged to Darren Criss.

The 37-year-old actor rocked a black tuxedo jacket and an eye-catching fuchsia tulle skirt. The outfit was designed by Christian Siriano, who posed for photos with Criss.

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards is held in celebration of the American fashion industry. This year's ceremony honors Erykah Badu with the Fashion Icon Award.

Michael Kors is likewise being honored this year with the Positive Change Award. Daniel Roseberry, on the other hand, is the recipient of the International Designer of the Year recognition.

Check out photos from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards below.

Blake Lively and Michael Kors

Katie Holmes

Kylie Jenner

Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton

Sebastian Stan