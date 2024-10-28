The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards was full of fabulous looks, but one of the most unforgettable ones definitely belonged to Darren Criss.

The 37-year-old actor rocked a black tuxedo jacket and an eye-catching fuchsia tulle skirt. The outfit was designed by Christian Siriano, who posed for photos with Criss.

(L-R) Darren Criss and Christian Siriano attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards is held in celebration of the American fashion industry. This year's ceremony honors Erykah Badu with the Fashion Icon Award.

Michael Kors is likewise being honored this year with the Positive Change Award. Daniel Roseberry, on the other hand, is the recipient of the International Designer of the Year recognition.

Check out photos from the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards below.

Blake Lively and Michael Kors

Blake Lively and Michael Kors attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
