Kate Middleton has allegedly asked Kensington Palace to stop revealing her outfit details to the media in hopes the public would focus more on her royal engagements than her clothing.

The Princes of Wales, 43, is aiming to move away from being a trendsetter, adding that she felt as if her work was being overshadowed by all the attention the media was paying to her clothing choices. Kensington Palace has often shared the brands she was wearing during her public appearances.

"There is an absolute feeling that it [her work] is not about what the princess is wearing," an insider with knowledge of the matter told The Sunday Times, adding, "She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting."

It was noted that the palace may continue sharing details about Kate's wardrobe but only those worn on important occasions. It was also noted that Kensington Palace did not share any information about her clothing choices for her previous two engagements in South Wales.

What Led to Her Shift in Focus

Kate's decision was linked to her cancer diagnosis and treatment, which allegedly led her to prioritize meaningful endeavors and have a "new perspective," according to Page Six.

Kate Middleton's cancer journey began in January 2024 when she underwent planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. While the surgery itself was successful, post-operative tests revealed the presence of cancer, leading her medical team to recommend preventive chemotherapy, which she began in late February 2024. It was never publicly revealed what type or stage of cancer Kate suffered.

The Princess of Wales publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024, through a video statement and said she completed the course of chemotherapy treatment in September. On Jan. 14, 2025, Kate announced she is now in remission.