Brendan Fraser is a proud dad. The Oscar-winning actor was snapped videotaping his model son, Holden Fletcher, who walked the Todd Snyder Fall-Winter 2025 runway on Feb. 6 for New York Fashion Week. In a rare appearance, Fraser sat front row, clearly in awe of his handsome son while capturing the moment on his phone.

Fraser shares 20-year-old Holden with his ex-wife, Afton Smith. The two are also parents to 22-year-old Griffin and 18-year-old Leland, with the latter also being a model.

Fraser was clearly in good spirits, even posing for photos at the show.

Meanwhile, Holden shared his runway photos on Instagram writing, "Me for @toddsnyderny FW25. Thank you so much to the whole Todd Snyder team for the opportunity, it was such an honor to walk in this beautiful collection. 💚💚."

Of course, Holden isn't the only celebrity offspring making waves in the modeling world. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show. While some dismissed Sunday Rose as a nepo baby -- leaving nasty comments on Instagram -- Urban was nothing but supportive.

"It was great. I thought she did great," he told Entertainment Tonight.