Bianca Censori has left almost nothing to the imagination with her chosen outfit for the 2025 Grammys.

Censori arrived initially wearing a fur coat, but she eventually took it off to reveal her nude dress. She wore a pair of heels to match her dress and nothing else.

Her shockingly sheer dress, which made Kanye West's wife look very nude, is the latest addition to the list of outrageous outfits that Censori has worn to events and red-carpet appearances.

West, who walked the red carpet with his wife, opted to dress casually for the awards ceremony. He wore a black shirt and matching pants.

Censori's outfit quickly went viral on social media, and many X (formerly Twitter) users have expressed their shock over the dress.

"What the hell is Bianca Censori wearing at the Grammys," one X user tweeted along with a sobbing emoji.

Bianca Censori every time she's in public pic.twitter.com/AbF98fDozj — FarGodN₿A ⚡️ (@FargodNBA) February 2, 2025