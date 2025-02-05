Say hello to Bill Nye the Fashion Guy!

Bill Nye the Science Guy rocked the runway on Tuesday, February 4, strutting his stuff at the 9th Annual Blue Jacket Runway Show in New York City.

The 69-year-old wore a Thom Browne ensemble, complete with a navy blue bomber jacket patterned with Greek gods and goddesses, a white collared shirt, black shorts, black crew socks and matching black dress shoes.

Bill Nye, whose real name is William Sanford Nye, even put on dark sunglasses on the runway before striking a pose, saluting, and waving to the audience.

Andy Hilfiger and Nigel Barker also participated.

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show aims to raise funds and awareness about prostate cancer and its treatment.

Nye once revealed that his father, Edwin Darby "Ned" Nye, had prostate cancer.

"And you know you can test for this prostate hormone," he said eight years ago. "So I think that we are, and by 'we' I mean researchers, are close to solving this problem and so to support this cause is cool."

He also paid homage to his dad on Instagram, sharing two photos of his parents for Father's Day in 2024.

"My father wanted us to leave the world better than we found it. I'm doing my best. Happy Father's Day," he wrote in the caption.

This isn't the first time the TV personality participated in a runway show.

In 2020, Nye modeled a blue floral print blazer with black pants while dancing to Lizzo's song "Juice."

He also posted a snippet of his walk during another Blue Jacket Fashion Show in 2023 on Instagram.

"Got to strut my stuff at the @bluejacketfashionshow. Big fun indeed," he captioned the video.

Nye's 2025 is certainly off to a bright start.

On January 4, the Washington, D.C. native was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Joe Biden.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is America's highest civilian honor, awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the country and the world.

Nye received the honor at the White House alongside Michael J. Fox, Ralph Lauren, Bono, and Magic Johnson.