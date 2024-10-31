Just like the red carpet, Halloween is not free of fashion fails. Despite the wide selection of outfits approved for the spooky season, some celebrities still end up donning questionable style choices. From Katy Perry's Cheeto-inspired look to Prince Harry's Nazi soldier, here are 13 of the worst celebrity Halloween costumes through the years.

13. Jason Biggs as Dorothy

When Jason Biggs showed up as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" during a 2005 Halloween party, people found it amusing at first. But the more they looked at the "American Pie" star in a young girl's outfit, the more it became apparent that it was a creepy homage to the character, according to Us Weekly.

12. Katy Perry as a Cheeto

Katy Perry Dressed As A Cheeto For Halloweenhttp://t.co/VHegBR95qN pic.twitter.com/4nQLlrss66 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 31, 2014

Katy Perry is so used to wearing stunning stage outfits that one would expect to see her nailing the costume game come Halloween season. But in 2014, she turned up at Kate Hudson's yearly Halloween party in a Cheeto costume that caused many of her fans to gasp. We don't blame them. The "Roar" singer herself did not look pleased with her outfit that night.

11. Hugh Grant as a Lion

"We were all rooting for you! How could you?" That's the line that comes to mind upon seeing the horrendous onesie actor Hugh Grant wore to Unicef's Halloween Ball in 2015. On top of its too-large size, the supposed lion mane did not look quite right. It was so atrocious that many news outlets dubbed it the worst celebrity costume that year. See the look here.

10. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi as a Pickle

when snooki was a pickle pic.twitter.com/ivSgxWhAuu — the town baffoon (@6mil66) November 2, 2020

Snooki has always been controversial, and so was her choice of outfit for Halloween 2010. Apparently, the MTV reality star was so obsessed with pickles that she decided to dress as one when she hosted a party for All Hallow's Eve in L.A. However, the pickle-adorned mini-dress, very green cape and matching heels, large scepter with an oversized pickle on one end and diamond-encrusted tiara she wore to the bash did nothing to impress her guest.

9. Kyle MacLachlan as a Kale

Hur mycket älskar man Kyle MacLachlan? Dels får vi aldrig glömma när han gick som Kale MachLachlan på halloween. En modern klassiker! pic.twitter.com/IthqBkfxyb — Nadia (@uppviglerska) February 26, 2020

Kyle MacLachlan's Halloween 2016 costume was definitely nightmare-inducing for its super-duper bad quality. Instead of looking like the green leafy vegetable, the actor ended up transforming into a school project gone wrong after sticking random pieces of kale all over his normal attire comprising a green jacket and brown slacks.

8. Tia Mowry as a Geisha

While many people loved Tia Mowry for her starring role in the hit sitcom "Sister, Sister," not all of them were pleased when she decided to dress up as a Japanese geisha for Halloween 2013.

7. Princess Beatrice as a Unicorn

Princess Beatrice dresses as a unicorn for Halloween with Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy https://t.co/ebsMCUHkDz pic.twitter.com/YM1v3OCYrS — Jairo Rodriguez (@RealtorJairo) November 1, 2018

Unicorns are supposed to be beautiful, magical creatures. So we're not sure what happened when Princess Beatrice looked nothing magical at a 2016 Halloween party. The lackluster outfit was not giving, especially the dreadful purple wig and plastic headpiece, which was supposed to mimic a unicorn horn.

6. Taylor Swift as a Purple Squirrel

Everything about Taylor Swift is worthy of adoration, save for her Halloween costume in 2021. For the spooky season that year, she decided to sport a purple squirrel onesie that was so plain and awful, that everyone decided to erase that from their memories. Sadly, it's been immortalized through her social media post that is still up to this day.

5. Ellie Goulding as a Native American

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding wanted to try something out in 2014, so she dressed up as a Native American, but things got messy so quickly. She got called out by so many people online that she had to issue a response to the backlash on Twitter, now X, saying she only wore the "unauthentic headpiece for about 5 minutes."

4. Heidi Klum as the Hindu goddess Kali

Celebrities Who Have Been Called Out For Problematic Halloween Costumes



(🧵 Thread)



1. Heidi Klum was criticized for dressing as the Hindu goddess Kali, with Hindi leaders calling for an apology. pic.twitter.com/JbjMksRvTL — TooFab (@TooFab) October 23, 2024

Knowing Heidi Klum's streak as one of the always best-dressed celebrities during the spooky season, it's quite absurd to find her name on this list. But in 2008, she received a lot of hate when she transformed into the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali, according to the Independent. The overall look was quite impressive, but the decision to do so wasn't.

3. Al Roker as Charlie Brown

Once again I am thinking about Al Roker dressed as Charlie Brown pic.twitter.com/V7ReNtYUpN — GOOSE (@GooseyMane) December 24, 2023

Everyone's welcome to dress however they like on Halloween. But Al Roker's Charlie Brown-inspired costume for Halloween 2015 made all "Peanuts" fans shiver as the weatherman did not look kid-friendly at all.

2. Emily Ratajkowski as a Basic Stripper

Emily Ratajkowski is absolutely gorgeous when she's modeling, so fans were left disappointed when she obviously did not put effort into her Halloween 2017 look — wearing only a purple wig and fishnet top with black tape covering her nipples. Some likened it to a basic stripper.

1. Prince Harry as a Nazi Soldier

In 2005, Prince Harry



1. attended a "colonials and natives"party

2. wore nazi uniform pic.twitter.com/6QMXKN9ACx — Historic.ly (@historic_ly) July 13, 2018

This would definitely go down as the worst celebrity Halloween costume for how big of a mess it caused Prince Harry when photos of him wearing it became public. Not only did he land on the front page of several publications, but he also forced the palace to issue an apology on his behalf. Looks like young Harry did not really think things through when he wore a swastika armband for Halloween 2005.