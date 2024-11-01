Death is out to get everyone at some point, but for some people, it just comes out of nowhere without any warning. The very same thing happened to some of the celebrities who shockingly died in the past two to three years — death came to them when their fans were least suspecting it. And it hurts the most when it happens to stars who still have a promising career ahead of them.

Without further ado, here are the five most shocking celebrity deaths in recent years, as per Us Weekly:

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

In 2022, just a week shy of the Christmas holidays, news about Stephen Laurel Boss, also known as "tWitch," suddenly passing rocked the entire entertainment industry. At 40 years old, the dancer-choreographer and "Ellen DeGeneres Show" staple had a whole life ahead of him as a father of three with his wife, Allison Holker. What even made his death more shocking was the fact that it was ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud was doing so well before his untimely passing in July 2023. He had several projects in the pipeline, and he had just finished filming two thriller films, titled "Your Lucky Day" and "Freaky Tales." He was also part of the "Euphoria" cast. Unfortunately, he passed away due to an accidental overdose of a mixture of substances, including fentanyl and cocaine, at the age of 25.

Matthew Perry

Another shocking celebrity death came in October 2023, when news about "Friends" star Matthew Perry's passing spread like wildfire. Law enforcement found the actor unconscious in a jacuzzi after someone had phoned the emergency hotline over a person allegedly suffering from a cardiac arrest. Perry reportedly died by an apparent drowning at age 54.

Charlie Colin

Charlie Colin, Founding Bassist of ‘Drops of Jupiter’ Band Train, Dead at 58



More: https://t.co/pnyJKg7qcL pic.twitter.com/87V4k4GrWv — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 22, 2024

Earlier this year, fans of the pop band Train woke up to horrific news about bassist Charlie Colin dying after an accidental slip and fall while in the shower. The 58-year-old musician met his demise while house-sitting for a pal in Brussels, Belgium, in May.

Liam Payne

Perhaps the most shocking of all entries on this list is the unexpected demise of singer Liam Payne earlier this month. At 31, the former One Direction member still had so much to offer and achieve. Sadly, on Oct. 16, he fell off the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. He is survived by his 7-year-old child, Bear.