Chloë Grace Moretz's coming out as gay while encouraging the public to vote in the election did not come as a surprise to her fans.

The 27-year-old actress recently took the time to spread awareness about the 2024 Presidential Election, urging everyone to go out and vote. However, instead of catching attention for her call for the people to practice their right to suffrage, it's a minor detail in her post that sparked discussions online.

"I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor," Moretz wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of an "I Voted Early 2024" sticker.

She continued, "Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve."

The "Peripheral" star's decision to include "as a gay woman" in her statement has become the talk of the town ever since she shared her IG post, with E! News reporting that it's the first time ever the actress spoke out about her sexuality.

But to her fans, nothing about that part of her statement was surprising, especially because of the knowledge that Moretz has been openly dating model-photographer Kate Harrison for more than half a decade now.

Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to show appreciation for the actress while sharing proof that she's been in a happy relationship with Harrison all this time.

In a December 2018 interview with The Independent, Moretz already dropped hints about her sexuality when she defended her casting in "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," in which she had to portray a character being forced to undergo gay conversion therapy.

"What's important is don't assume anyone's sexuality. I mean, across the board, don't assume," she said at the time.