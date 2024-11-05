Barry Keoghan recently clarified rumors about his viral nude dance scene in 'Saltburn,' confirming he did not use a prosthetic for his performance.

Speaking on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast,' the Irish actor, known for his role as a scholarship student navigating high society in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' (2023), shared that what audiences saw on screen was entirely him. When Theroux mentioned speculation that his "willy had been enhanced" for the scene, Keoghan jokingly replied, "That wasn't me, by the way. No, I'm playing. Of course it was me."

The scene featured Keoghan dancing fully nude through an empty mansion to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's "Murder on the Dancefloor" (2001). Keoghan recalled his conversation with director Fennell about the scene's purpose. He explained that the character's comfort in his own space was key: "When you have that space, we all do at home, we walk around naked because we're comfy and this is our environment."

Keoghan admitted his nervousness about performing in the nude, revealing, "The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I'm a bit, ehhh." However, once filming began, he quickly embraced the role. "After take one, I was ready to go. I was like, 'Let's go again. Let's go again,' " he said, crediting the supportive environment on set for helping him focus on the story instead of his discomfort.

Director Fennell described filming the scene multiple times to achieve the right energy. She recalled that the seventh take was technically perfect but lacked the "absolutely devilish joy" they were seeking. "Barry, to his credit, did it four more times until the one that you see, which has this total f*****g evil joie de vivre that is impossible not to be on board with," she said. Keoghan himself was surprised by his moves, laughing, "I didn't know I could dance like that... Wow. Where did them things come from?"

The memorable scene helped bring Ellis-Bextor's 2001 track back into the limelight, propelling it up the UK and US charts once again, underscoring 'Saltburn's' impact on popular culture.