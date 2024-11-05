Elmo from Sesame Street is delivering a pertinent message amid the anxiety of Election Day 2024. The furry red icon of children's TV is reminding everyone to take a moment to stop, reflect, and embrace calmness and beauty amid the endless scroll of social media.

Couldn't you use a break while we await the results of the U.S. presidential election to roll in? The Sesame Street legend seems to suspect that you — and all of us — might.

Sure, while Elmo doesn't explicitly mention the election in the calming video the entertaining puppet shared on his official social media accounts on Tuesday (Nov. 5), the mood around the 2024 political contest and the anticipation of the victor who will take the White House in 2025 is no doubt on everyone's minds right now.

Ergo, Elmo is here to save the day with some sage advice. What else would we expect from the colorful Sesame Street scion, the falsetto-voiced Muppet who's enchanted children and adults on TV for the last 40 years?

"Stop scrolling, take a deep breath, and use the next few minutes to escape to a place where the air is sweet," the caption reads.

The words echo the lyrics of the famous Sesame Street theme song, the post adding yellow and green heart emojis to the end of the sentence.

@sesamestreet Stop scrolling, take a deep breath, and use the next few minutes to escape to a place where the air is sweet. 💛💚 ♬ original sound - Sesame Street - Sesame Street

The message has hit home for several Sesame Street fans now responding to the post online. Their responses range from tear-filled and heartfelt to somewhat callous and jaded. But they all undoubtedly show that Elmo can elicit quite an emotional reaction when he wants to.

"Who is cutting onions in here, Elmo?" one person replied to the post on X. "You know it's bad when Elmo has to come in and comfort us before the chaos truly begins," someone else said.

"God, I need this today, thank you, Sesame Street," another person replied to the post on X.

"Sesame Street knows we're all not okay right now," yet another added.

What do you think of Elmo's calm Election Day post? Will you be able to embrace the peace and stillness of the world of Sesame Street as Election Day wears on? Watch the video from Elmo below: