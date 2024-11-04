Richard Gere has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election that takes place on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

The actor pledged his support to the Democratic candidate and current vice president on the eve of the general election in a new video message that emerged on social media, specifically addressed to his home state voters in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old leading man — Gere is best known for films like Pretty Woman, American Gigolo, Runaway Bride, Primal Fear and The Mothman Prophecies — is also one step closer to moving he and his family to Spain after he sold his house in Connecticut for a whopping amount.

Gere's support for Harris isn't surprising to those who have followed his advocacy work. The actor has a long history of engaging in political and social causes, often using his platform to speak out on issues like human rights and environmental preservation.

His endorsement also highlights a broader trend of celebrity influence in modern politics, where familiar faces can energize voter turnout and sway public opinion. Gere's message to Pennsylvania voters carries a personal touch, drawing on his roots in the state to connect with locals in a meaningful way.

"Hi Pennsylvania," Gere begins his video address, as seen on X (formerly Twitter) at Kamala for PA. He continues, "I'm Richard Gere, I was born in Philadelphia. My mom and dad were born and raised in Brooklyn, Pennsylvania, in Northeastern Pennsylvania — Susquehanna County."

Getting down to brass tacks, the actor says, "We got a big election coming up here. I think you're aware of that. But I want you to know you can still make a big difference here."

He adds, "I've thought about it, I've done my research, and I'm very clear. I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I like them, I like what they stand for. I believe in them. I think they're good for America, and they're good for us." Watch the video below.

Richard Gere wants voters in his home state to know that this election is extremely important and it's not too late to get involved.



Talk to your friends. Talk to your family. Sign up to phone bank and canvass at https://t.co/IVNgzpO1qc.



Pull out all the stops, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/xAMnXlrsdw — Kamala for PA (@KamalaforPA) November 4, 2024

"So please, get out and vote, and do what you can," he relays. "There's still time. Talk to your friends, talk to your neighbors — get out there. It's really an important election — probably the most important one I've been aware of, and I'm 75 years old — I'm one of the old dogs. So please, Kamala Harris [and] Tim Walz. Good luck to you all, bye."

But that's not all. People magazine reported on Monday (Nov. 4) that Gere recently sold his Connecticut home for $10.75 million after earlier revealing plans to relocate to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, a Spanish native, and their two children.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," Gere told Vanity Fair in an interview earlier this year (translated by People). He added, "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

Spain stands to be a "great adventure" for him and his family, Gere also said. Accompanying them will be their two children, Alexander, 5, and James, 4. Gere also shares a son named Homer, 24, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. Silva has a son, Albert, 11, with ex-husband Govind Friedland.