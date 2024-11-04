Amber Rose has been vocal about her support for presidential candidate Donald Trump, though she's certainly taken it to the next level. The model and reality TV star shared on X that she bet $15,000 on Trump winning the election.

I never bet but this feels right. Who are you betting on? @Kalshi 🤘🏽😝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C9tW9nCab5 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) November 4, 2024

The bet was set through the betting app Kalshi, self-proclaimed as the first legal way to bet on the election in America. "I never bet," Rose noted, "but this feels right."

Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, voicing her support for the conservative nominee. She claimed she was initially swayed to believe "left wing propaganda" that Trump was a racist, but has come to a different conclusion on her own.

Amber Rose gives a powerful speech at the RNC Convention:



“I’m no politician and I don’t want to be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump .. I know this because, for a long time, I believed those lies so I’m here to… pic.twitter.com/MUGxhSP0wj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024

"People have to do their research. I watched all the rallies. And I started meeting so many of you— his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don't care if you're Black, white, gay, or straight — it's all love," she shared. "And that's when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong."

Wiz Khalifa's baby mother and ex-girlfriend of controversial rapper Kanye West -- who has also publicly supported Trump -- many were surprised to see Rose take such on such conservative views. She was famously known her for "SlutWalk" events, a feminist transnational movement aimed to bring an end to slut shaming.

"I'm here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States," the mother of two concluded during her speech.