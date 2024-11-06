Cardi B posted but then quickly deleted a video that contained her reaction to early election results.

At one point in the video, she said, "This is why some of y'all states be getting hurricanes."

The posting of her video came just after races were officially called in the states of Florida, Louisiana, Texas and North Carolina, according to TheWrap.

Cardi B has a message for states that voted for Donald Trump:



“This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.” pic.twitter.com/AYtdMQdcrM — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 6, 2024

Early results of the elections showed that these states voted in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Cardi B revealed Friday night that she is voting for Kamala Harris.

"She changed my mind completely," the "WAP" singer said during a rally in Milwaukee, where she endorsed the vice president. "I did not have faith in any candidate until she joined the race and said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country."

While the video was quickly deleted, many on the internet were able to save it and share it on social media.

Many social media users have since reacted to Cardi B's comment.

"That's very weird and insensitive to say," one user said on X.

"THE FLORDIA SHADE," a second user commented.

"And this is why everything she's dropped in the last few years has flopped," another X user pointed out. "Very nasty spirit and can't even properly campaign."