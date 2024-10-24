Rap superstar Cardi B has recently made headlines for a series of questionable events, leading fans to wonder if the mother of three is okay.

Amid a public divorce from former Migos member Offset, the 32-year-old Grammy-winning artist has been open about all the messy details, including her husband's infidelity. She recently let out some rage in a series of since-deleted tweets, calling her ex-husband "narcissistic" as well as a "piece of s--t."

The tweets read, "Bro I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody soooo much and these b---hes be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands. This garbage bag is too heavy!"

When fans reminded Cardi B that this was the father of her children, she responded, "Yea he is that's why I don't wish him death. But I truly hate this dirty a-s."

This follows a last minute cancellation for her appearance at Atlanta's ONE MusicFest, sharing on social media Wednesday evening, "I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest." She expressed remorse for disappointing fans, though did not disclose what her medical emergency was.

Thank you guys for understanding… I will see you soon 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/FoIFNo9r2s — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2024

Many have speculated that she's secretly undergoing surgery, though her stylist Kollin Carter has defended her from the accusations. "It's really sick how y'all can take a health emergency and create your own narrative for a like or a laugh. This is someone's mother, sister, daughter and friend."

The rapper also publicly fired back a prank call gone wrong earlier this week, in which Child Protection Services were sent to the rapper's home in response to alleged child abuse. In an Instagram live-streamed from her hospital bed, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper vowed to hire the "best private investigator in the country" to find the prank caller. "If you're a boy, my baby father is going to beat you the f—k up. If you're a woman, me and Hennessy are going to beat you the f—k up."

With her divorce being announced the same day she revealed she was pregnant with their third child, followed by a consistent amount of erratic behavior, fans wonder if Cardi B is totally okay.

Tbh Cardi needs a break. She just gave birth and bounced back to business like it was nothing https://t.co/AdVuAEpeJW — Yari - 🫐🐝🍯🧛🏻🧛🏻‍♀️ (@yc0995) October 23, 2024

Amid fans' worry, Cardi B maintains that she's recovering from her mystery illness and will return "better and stronger than ever."

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'