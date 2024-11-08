Jimmy Kimmel has responded to Elon Musk calling him "an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet" after former President Donald Trump won the 2024 election this week. On Thursday's (Nov. 7) show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host shot back at Musk -- the Trump-supporting billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- "At least my children like me."

How did it come to this? On Thursday morning, Musk posted on X, "Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet." He was responding to a video of Kimmel's first post-election monologue from the previous night, where the host emotionally said, "It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants... for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech."

But Kimmel apparently isn't one to take the criticism lying down. On that evening's show, he continued to rail against Trump after the president-elect's victory and had a response ready for Musk after his "propaganda puppet" talk.

"At least my children like me," Kimmel said Thursday. The host continued, "The guy who paid people $1 million a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet? Listen Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine."

Kimmel added, "Let me tell you something. If I spent four weeks trying to come up with a description of Elon Musk, I don't think I could do better than 'insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.'"

Kimmel is an insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

Elon Musk has 12 children. Earlier this year, Musk's transgender daughter claimed in a rare interview that Musk was an absent father who was cruel to her as a child for being queer and feminine, according to NBC News.

Late into the night on Election Day, projections cleared Trump as the presumptive winner when he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes necessary to become America's next president. Clearly, the news has been hard to take for people who voted for current Vice President Kamala Harris in the race.