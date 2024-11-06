Some on TikTok are calling for an apology for TikTok star "Bee Better" after the video creator faced backlash this summer for his comments about Kamala Harris' campaign.

Now, after Harris' defeat at the polls in the 2024 U.S. presidential election this week, those TikTokers are saying that Bee Better had made some good points about Harris' campaign — ones that he was effectively "canceled" for on the platform when he initially made them. (Bee Better did offer an apology video.)

The nation's voting results from Tuesday (Nov. 5) indeed showed that former President Donald Trump had won the race after besting the Democratic nominee and current Vice President Harris at the polls and surpassing the required 270 votes for the electoral college.

But what what about Bee Better? He had faced controversy from fellow creators and TikTok viewers after he made a video about the "Downfall of Kamala Harris" in August, anticipating she would lose the election due to her "horrible marketing strategy."

Now, some of his points seem salient. After all, hindsight is 20/20, right? So what are people saying about Bee Better now that Kamala Harris has lost the election?

Well, one TikToker asks in a video from Wednesday (Nov. 6), "Should we all apologize to the Beebetter guy? he got bullied off of the internet, but he did got it right, many points he listed are the reasons why Kamala lost the election." (See below.)

Another says, "The election's over now, you've been vindicated, so you can come back out now. You've been gone long enough. You let them run you off your platform; you let them bully you off your platform. Let's go ahead and let's come on back now." (See below.)

Watch the original video from Bee Better about Kamala Harris below, which was part of his "Marketing 101" series and a takedown of some of the Harris campaign's strategies. It has since been scrubbed from Bee Better's TikTok account but remains up elsewhere.

Several commenters on X (formerly Twitter) concur with the regretful sentiment about Bee Better's take. "That Bee Better guy on TikTok was right when he posted that 'Downfall of Kamala Harris' video," one X user remarked, "and everybody owes him an apology."

Before the election last month, another observed, "The bee better guy must rue the day he decided to come for Kamala with his analysis, cos since then it's been downhill in terms of subscribers even with an apology video. Just effectively canceled."