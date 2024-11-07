Jimmy Kimmel has one request if he goes to jail now that Donald Trump will become the 47th President -- that he share a cell with Taylor Swift.

During the opening monologue for his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host said that Trump's victory marked a "terrible night" for just about everyone in America – and beyond.

"Let's be honest, it was a terrible night last night. It was a terrible night for women, for children, for hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this go, um..." he said, pausing to choke back tears.

"For healthcare, for our climate, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech," Kimmel added.

Kimmel also argued that it was even a "disaster" for Trump's most fierce MAGA supporters.

"Guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too – you just don't realize it yet. Most of all, it was an absolute disaster of a night for Melania [Trump, incoming first lady]," he said.

However, Kimmel did make one plea with Trump when it comes to a joke about him possibly being imprisoned during Trump's next term. He joked that he should be put in a cell with Swift -- another longtime Trump hater -- so the pair could make friendship bracelets, which have become a staple at Swift's Eras Tour stops.

"My only request to President-elect Trump is that he let me share a prison cell with Taylor Swift. I'm really good at making bracelets and I think we'd get along just fine," Kimmel shared.

Over the course of the election season, Kimmel has been one of Trump's biggest critics. He previously compared Trump to Jeffery Epstein, the child trafficker.

"Epstein said Trump told him he likes to have sex with the wives of his best friends, to the point where Epstein described Trump as having no 'moral compass'. Do you know what kind of lowlife you have to be for Jeffrey Epstein to say you have no moral compass?" he said, according to The Guardian.

He also called Trump a "cancerous polyp."

"Take a moment to imagine a world in which you wake up in the morning, you check the news, and no one says the words 'Donald' or 'Trump'. Just a bunch of normal, boring stuff. Wouldn't that be nice? No lawn signs. No red hats. No arguing with your grandfather. Let's remove this cancerous polyp from our collective national colon and move on already," he added.

On Nov. 6, Trump was officially declared the winner of the 2024 Untied States Presidential election, having secured the 270 electoral college votes needed.

However, many stars have since spoken out on his win. Ethel Cain told Trump supporters that she hopes "clarity strikes" them someday while Bruce Springsteen sent a "fighting prayer" after the results of the election.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'