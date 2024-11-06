Demi Moore spoke her mind following the spine-tingling unofficial results of the national election that saw Donald Trump beat Hollywood's presidential bet, Kamala Harris.

During the French premiere of her new horror/sci-fi movie "The Substance" at the French Cinematheque on Tuesday, the 61-year-old actress did not hold back from commenting on the issues with the U.S. election while on stage, according to Variety.

"America is built on Puritans, religious fanatics and criminals. [And] you're kind of seeing [as much] in our election right now," Moore said, showing a contrast between the American and European perspectives on themes and topics that are widely considered taboo in the U.S.

She continued, "Sexuality is always taboo. And there's a lot of fear in America around the body. That's something I've never understood or related to. I've certainly stirred the pot in a few of the films I've chosen, which is partly because [I've never understood that fear] of the body. It never made sense why we can celebrate the body in art, but fear it in cinema."

Moore's words come a few days after she voted early for Harris. In an Instagram post she shared over the weekend, the "Ghost" star showed off her "I Voted" pin while posing for the camera in a pair of photos she uploaded to the social media platform.

"We voted! Excited to have cast my vote for #HarrisWalz. Voting is such an important part of our democracy, don't forget to exercise your right to vote," she wrote in the caption.

Demi was just one of the many stars and celebrities who endorsed and voted for Kamala to become the next president of the United States. Other names who joined Moore in her call to vote blue were Blake Lively, Michelle Pfeiffer, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston, among others.