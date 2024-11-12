Jessica Simpson posted some striking photos of herself lounging in an orange armchair.

In the images, the mom-of-three looks sultry and stunning in a delicate white lace gown paired with stylish black thigh-high boots and a chic black fur coat.

Aside from the visuals, fans are buzzing with speculation after reading her cryptic which fueled rumors about a possible split from husband, Eric Johnson.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson captioned her Instagram post.

"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Numerous followers eagerly went into the comments, speculating about her marriage status and whether her latest music signaled a split with Johnson.

One comment said, "Sounds like a breakup album to me! It's always been strange I felt like something was holding you back."

Another asked, "Are you talking about your husband?" while a third wrote, "I am guessing she is divorced because she has been cryptic for months. Amazing no one can stay with a spouse for better or worse. So sad."

"Is this j simp saying she's single ?" a fourth commented, while a fifth confirmed, "I think her photos have been saying that for months."

In April, the absence of a ring on her finger was noticeable in the Instagram photos she shared. However, everything appeared harmonious and joyous during a family vacation with their the three children she shares with Johnson: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

The couple had been married for a decade, with speculations surrounding their relationship surfacing at the beginning of 2024.

Despite the rumors, no concrete evidence has emerged to validate any troubles in paradise.

Simpson, whose last music release was in 2010, has also shared that she was thinking about making a return to the music scene.

"I'm doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage," she told Bustle in 2023. "And they've never seen me do this."

Following her music hiatus, the "With You" singer has dedicated her time to her family.

She told Us Weekly in 2022, "I don't feel like our marriage has been long, but I feel like I've loved Eric my whole life. I guess in the moment I met him, it felt like a marriage."

She continued, "Eric and I set intentions, and we're very good at manifesting our dreams. We're very good at creating a safe environment for each other to be ourselves."