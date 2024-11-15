Viewers of Jimmy Kimmel Live! enjoyed the comedy of Wanda Sykes this week with her observations, as a pundit, about Donald Trump winning the election — and some of it has to do with things that are more unexpected than you think: Cheerios commercials.

Sykes didn't pull any punches about how she felt after hearing the results of the November 5 election on the late-night talk show. When Kimmel asked her how she was doing, she replied: "Jimmy, I'm a Black woman and a lesbian, how the hell do you think I'm doin'?"

Sykes expressed a sense of bittersweet disappointment, saying, "Some may have wished for something more, but "sometimes America is just gonna America," she said. She acknowledged that the result came as a little bit of a surprise, saying, "I think a lot of us aren't totally shocked."

But the comedian then pivoted to comedy and pointed out what she thinks frightened a lot of voters. "I blame those damn Cheerio commercials, showing all those interracial couples!" she joked. "You scared the s**t outta white people! They're like, 'What are y'all doin'? It's just cereal, just sell the damn cereal!'"

Sykes elaborated her comedic critique comedy by mentioning LGBTQ+ representation. "They've got gay couples selling s**t; it's like, 'Just sell your stuff! Stop bringing us into this!," she said.

The talk only continued from there, and Kimmel asked Sykes what she found most confusing about the policies Trump created. She said she was concerned about the depth of hostility the administration began to show towards trans people, especially children.

"You're supposed to be trying to fix the problems of America, so you target a community that's less than one percent of the population?" she asked. "How about focusing on climate change that affects everybody instead of sex change which affects one percent?"

Sykes pulled more laughs, followed by applause from the audience, with a mixture of humor and biting criticism. When asked if there was anything positive about the election result, she quipped, "If I'm a straight, white male then yeah, I'm good!"

Sykes added that she couldn't understand all this "rubbish" about emigrating after the election and said, "My ancestors have got too much blood in this land; I ain't going nowhere!"

As a parting thought, Sykes jokingly advised against assessing Black women during this time."Black women are taking a break! Give them a break right now," she said with a laugh.

Watch the video below: