The excitement among boxing fans is currently piling, as Mike Tyson is about to clash with Jake Paul on November 15, at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. Ahead of their highly anticipated match, the two fighters have been weighed on Thursday.

The weigh-in event started with Paul being the first one to stand on the scale. The boxer recorded 227.2 pounds, equivalent to 103 kilograms. After the boxer was weighed, Tyson made an entry at the venue, and caused cheers from the audience.

According to the results, Tyson had weighed 228.4 pounds, which also translates to 103.6 kilograms. Tyson's physical condition is a crucial aspect of the boxer's performance in the ring, as the boxing legend will try to give sports fans a good show.

However, some fans and public figures have voiced out their concern regarding Tyson's health, as the boxing icon is now 58-year-old. Despite his age, Tyson has shown no signs of backing down against the 28-year-old Paul, who is passionate enough to go up against him.

Apart from the weighing, one highlight also trended on social media due to the boxers' brief altercation on the stage. Numerous clips from the coverage showed Paul crawling towards Tyson before looking down on him. In a split second, Tyson instantly slapped Paul, leading the two fighters to be separated.

With Netflix being the fight's main platform, the match is currently the talk of the town and is one of the most anticipated sports events this year.