Estimates on the prize that will come out of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's highly anticipated fight have been shared by Stephen Espinoza.

According to TMZ, the outlet managed to gather insights from Espinoza, the former president of Showtime Sports, regarding how much money the two fighters would earn from the fight on Friday.

The sports executive shared that Tyson and Paul will likely make $30 to $40 million. "I think it's realistic to expect that both of them will each make $30 to $40 million," Espinoza shared, before furthering how the two boxers might even make more.

Espinoza was also asked about his thoughts on the Tyson-Paul fight, to which he responded:

"On a personal level, I am a little concerned about the risks of a 58-year-old getting in the ring, but there are steps that have been taken to at least reduce the risk. It's two-minute rounds, they're using bigger than usual gloves, which means more padding, which, you know, theoretically less danger of a serious injury."

He then shared his take on the fight's overall safety.

"I know Mike takes his health very seriously, I understand the criticism. But it's not as if Mike is coming back as a 58-year-old to be an active boxer several times a year. This is sort of a one-off event, I think they're doing it safely and has certainly generated a lot of excitement given the stature of these two personalities."