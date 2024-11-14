Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have made headlines online ahead of their much-anticipated fight. During their final face-off at the weigh-in event, the two boxers got into a brief altercation, as Tyson suddenly slapped Paul. The slap also caused reactions from people, including professional boxer Roy Jones Jr.

On November 15, Fight Hub TV uploaded a video interview, showing a stunned Roy Jones Jr, who was present at the event. "What was your initial reaction when that slap happened from Mike?" the outlet asked.

The boxer responded, "I mean, that's Mike, I was glad to see it because it means Mike and he just walked through the motions and he's serious about it, you know? So I liked it."

The interviewer then mentioned how Tyson's energy was "calming" throughout the week until the face-off happened. Jones Jr also expressed how delighted he was seeing the interaction, "The fact that it came out now, I'm glad to see that because if I hadn't seen that, I would be worried that this fight may not even be for real."

Jones Jr has also fought Tyson back in November 2020, and due to this, the boxer was asked about his foresight about how the fight between Tyson and Paul was going to go.

"Two-minute rounds are good for Mike, but Jake is going to get stronger as the fight goes because Jake is a younger guy, so I think Jake is smart to go out and probably try to box Mike but keep his distance, and if he can get Mike a little fatigue, make Mike use his legs a little bit, (he'll) try to get him, you know?"