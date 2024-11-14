In the event of their face-off, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul got into a brief, heated confrontation that shocked the audience. According to several clips that went viral on social media, Paul was seen to be crawling up to the floor and began to size up Tyson, who immediately slapped Paul in his left cheek, before being separated from the boxer.

However, after the slap, Paul decided to be show himself being unaffected by Tyson's sudden attack. "I didn't even feel it," the boxer said. "He's angry, he's an angry little elf, Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap buddy, but tomorrow you're gonna knock the f*** out."

Paul then shouted, "I'm f****** him up! He hits like a b****, it's personal now! He must die!"