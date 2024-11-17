Sean "Diddy" Combs is under the microscope once again thanks to graphic text messages from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which reveal what happened after she claimed he assaulted her in 2016.

They also followed the release of security footage showing Diddy chasing Cassie down a hotel hallway and allegedly hitting her.

The details, as reported by AllHipHop, are all in there, starting with Cassie's account of her injuries from the night at the InterContinental Hotel in L.A. "I have a black eye and fat lip. You are sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done...I still have crazy bruising."

Other messages describe the horrors of the event and say that Diddy pulled Cassie down the hallway by her hair and punched her in the face three times.

In the shocking footage captured on hotel security cameras, Diddy could be seen grabbing Cassie around the neck before throwing her to the floor and kicking at her.

In her texts, she said: "When you get f##### up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around. I'm not a rag doll. I'm someone's child."

Appearing in the lawsuit is Cassie, who, in 2023, under the Adult Survivors Act, sued brutal Diddy for years of physical and sexual abuse. The suit was settled in under 24 hours, but the terms are confidential.

Diddy was denied these allegations at first but later apologized via video for his actions, saying his behavior was "inexcusable," and he had gone into treatment.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has decided not to prosecute Diddy because of the amount of time that has passed since the incident. He faces separate charges at the federal level, including racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy is behind bars without bail at the MDC jail in Brooklyn, where he is in the middle of a three-count federal indictment regarding wide-ranging criminal activities, including violent assaults.