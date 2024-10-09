Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura packed on the PDA during a performance before they broke up for good in 2018.

A video from Diddy's April 2018 gig in Dubai resurfaced this week as the embattled rapper remains in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

In the clip, obtained by TMZ, Diddy performed his song "I Need a Girl (Part 2)" at the opening night of the now-shuttered Gotha Nightclub with his then-girlfriend Cassie by his side.

The pair were all smiles and looked loved up on stage as Diddy sang and Cassie danced beside him.

Cassie was pushing through with Diddy during their tough years together ... partying it up and getting all lovey-dovey on stage in Dubai -- before they officially called it quits.

At one point, Cassie cuddled up to the Bad Boy Records founder, and he wrapped an arm around her.

Diddy then opened his arms, asking for a hug from Cassie, and she obliged before moving to the side of the stage.

For the performance, Diddy was dressed in all-black, while Cassie flaunted her figure in a white lace outfit.

The hip-hop mogul's sons, Christian and Justin, were also present during the event, with the former even performing his then-new collab with Chris Brown, "Love You Better," for the crowd.

Later that October, a rep for Cassie announced that she and Diddy had called it quits and that the pair had been broken up for a while.

The video resurfaced months after CNN published 2016 surveillance footage of Diddy appearing to beat Cassie in a hotel hallway.

CNN has obtained footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016.



(https://t.co/15i1iDIvPR) pic.twitter.com/W812v4Pk3i — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2024

Diddy later apologized for the assault but has continued to deny all other allegations the singer made against him in her November 2023 lawsuit.

In her complaint, Cassi accused Diddy of various horrific allegations, including drugging, beating, and forcing her to participate in so-called "freak offs" -- alleged drug-and-alcohol-fueled sex parties involving sex workers.

She also alleged that Diddy raped her after she tried to leave him for the last time in 2018,

Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie just a day after she filed the complaint, but his lawyer insisted that it was not an admission of wrongdoing.

Several other men and women have since come forward with lawsuits against the disgraced record executive, accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, sex trafficking, and gang rape — allegations he also denied.

In September, months after two of his homes were raided by federal agents, Diddy was arrested in Manhattan on three felony charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn after being denied bail.