During a special edition of '20/20,' Tiffany Red shared stories about the rapper's alleged extreme temper.

Tiffany Red, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and longtime friend of Cassie Ventura, has come forward with serious allegations about Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged abusive behavior during an episode of ABC's 'The Secret Life of Diddy– A Special Edition of 20/20.'

During the episode, she alleges to have witnessed firsthand in 2015 of the Bad Boy Records' founder's "explosive" temper.

One such event, according to Red, occurred when she overheard Diddy, 54, yelling at Cassie during a phone call. Recalling the moment vividly, Red said, "As soon as he answered — 'B****, where the f**k are you?' " She claimed Diddy's anger escalated: "I remember him screaming and saying, 'Is someone in the car with you? I know someone is in the car with you.' "

Another alleged troubling incident took place at Cassie's 29th birthday celebration, where Red claims to have seen the father of seven cornering and verbally attacking her. "They have her in the corner, and he's in her face, and he's cussing her out," Red remembered. "He was really mad. He was really close to her face, and she just had her head down."

Red suggested that those in Diddy's inner circle were too intimidated to intervene. "What you gonna do? He's got the keys to the cities. He's friends with the politicians... Who's gonna challenge that? And when? And be believed?" she stated.

In November 2023, Cassie took legal action against Diddy, filing a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse. The case was settled just a day later. Months later in May 2024, 'CNN' released surveillance footage from 2016 showing Diddy physically attacking Cassie in a hotel. In response, Diddy issued a video apology, stating, "My behavior was inexcusable... I have sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab."

Diddy is currently facing multiple legal battles, including accusations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. He will appear in a Manhattan federal court in a pre-trial hearing on Thursday, October 10.

This is the first time in this case he will be appearing before the federal court. Prior to this hearing, Diddy's twins and mother came to visit him in jail for the first time. His mother has previously stated that watching the "world turn against" her son is incredibly painful.