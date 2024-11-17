The famous Dutch speed skater and the girlfriend of Jake Paul, who is a popular YouTube star and a professional boxer, Jutta Leerdam, has a net worth of $5 million in 2024.

Daily Mail reported that Leerdam has received worldwide recognition due to her outstanding professional accomplishments and active social life, gaining an enormous following of fans in the process.

Leerdam, 25, was born in the Netherlands and currently has an outstanding record in speed skating, with several World Championships and an Olympic silver medal in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing in her praiseworthy collection.

The speed skater specializes in sprint skating and holds the world record in 1000m, reaching the perfect result of 1:13.15.

With such astounding professional achievements, Leerdam has also inspired fans' admiration as a woman deeply involved in social life.

She has a verified Instagram account with an impressive following of more than 4.8 million followers, where she frequently shares posts with her beloved Jake Paul, as well as multiple photographs from her competitions, victories, and holidays around the globe.

The couple's relationship was officially announced in March 2023 when they were observed having a romantic date in Miami. Since that time, they have shared scores of exhilarating moments, proving their intimate relationship on social media.

Jake Paul confessed that Jutta Leerdam was "one of the most pure-hearted human beings" he has ever met and has helped him in one of the toughest times in his boxing career.

In leaves of so much information about Leerdam and her relationship with Jake Paul, it is still useful to remind oneself of several exciting facts concerning Lleerdam's social life apart from her considerable net worth and sports accomplishments:

Social Media Star: The Dutch fans often call the speed skater "the hottest speed skater in the world" because of her provocative posts and stunning appearance.

Fashion Icon: On September 26, the boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in their Las Vegas rematch. Leerdam caught everyone's attention when she flashed under the photographers' cameras in a high-slit bright white dress decorated with silver sequins.

Competitive Nature: Whether it was all the tough training and extreme dedication to the sport that Leerdam takes as seriously as Paul has taken boxing over the past few months.

Relationship timeline: The couple has been dating for more than 18 months, and Paul has teased plans to marry and have children with her.

Leerdam and Paul both are thriving in their own careers, but their relationship is still of much interest to fans and followers. Jutta Leerdam is not only a gold medal-winning athlete but also a renowned girl beauty on social media.