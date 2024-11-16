The boxing world just witnessed one of the most anticipated matches in recent history, as YouTube sensation-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul stepped into the ring with the legendary Mike Tyson.

After a hard-fought brawl, however, Paul claimed victory over Tyson.

After a hard-fought battle, Paul won by decision. Judges Laurence Cole, David Iacobucci, and Jesse Reyes came together in a unanimous decision and awarded Paul the victory.

Tyson came into the fight with one of the most formidable records in boxing history. Known for his ferocious presence and raw power in the ring, Tyson has a professional record of 50-6 (44 KOs) and an extensive career that goes far beyond that of the boxing world.

Paul, on the other hand, has worked to carve out his own unique path in the boxing ring. A polarizing figure with a 7-1 record, the Cleveland, Ohio, native's rise from YouTube stardom to boxing contender surprised many, bringing a new generation of fans to the sport.

Fans went wild after the match came to an end, with many airing their comments and thoughts on social media.

Mike Tyson just went 8 rounds with Jake Paul.



He's way way way past his heyday. He looked older and slower than I was expecting, yet still while.



But he was courageous enough (or crazy enough) to box a man half his age. He may not have won the match, but gotta give him seriois… — James Smoliga, DVM, PhD (@jsmoliga) November 16, 2024

Bert Sugar is rolling over in his grave after this Tyson-Paul bout. — Steven Aquino (he/him) (@steven_aquino) November 16, 2024

Tyson/Paul. I'm sorry I took the time to even watch it. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) November 16, 2024

Neither athlete was ready to back down ahead of the match, as the pair traded jabs outside of the ring all the way up to the day of the bout.

"I'M F--KING HIM UP. HE HITS LIKE A B---H. IT'S PERSONAL NOW. HE MUST DIE."



Jake Paul after getting smacked by Mike Tyson 😳



(via @netflix, @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/atZbjf6ksa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2024

During their face-off at the match's weigh-in event, where both fighters qualified to enter the ring, Tyson suddenly and unexpectedly slapped Paul before insisting "talking was over" and storming away from the weigh-in.

"I didn't even feel it," Paul insisted in response. "He's angry, he's an angry little elf, Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap buddy, but tomorrow you're gonna get knocked the f**k out."

He shouted after Tyson that he'll "f*** up" the heavyweight champion, calling the feud "personal."

"He must die!" Paul screamed into the microphone onstage.

This comes after Tyson's insistence that he would "bring the devil himself to the ring," saying it was his "intention" to hurt Paul.

"I hope he has the same intentions, or he is in trouble," Tyson told 'ESPN.'

It remains to be seen whether Tyson will decide to return to the ring or if the pair will come together for a rematch.

However, when asked after the match if he thinks this match will be his last, he said, "I don't think so."

He then playfully challenged his opponent's brother, Logan Paul, to a match.

The boxing legend also gave his comments about the matching, saying "It was a good fight."