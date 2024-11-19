The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas has shut down the Pete Davidson rumors on her Instagram Story, denying she dated the comedian and calling reports of Pete re-entering rehab false.

Her source for this info? Evidently none other than Davidson's younger sister, Casey Davidson, who Georgas called a friend in the social media disclosure, adding that she spoke to Casey to confirm the truth of the matter.

Fans of Davidson had heard from tabloid reports Monday (Nov. 18) that the funnyman was said to be in "bad shape" as he entered rehab for the second time this year. In August, he reportedly checked himself into a mental health facility after he said that it was an important time to take extra steps to improve his mental well-being.

Now, it appears a whole second rehab stay for Pete in 2024 might have been a skewed narrative. Not to mention the recent reports of a romance between Georgas and Davidson, which she also said was not true.

Earlier this week, The U.S. Sun reported that Davidson and Georgas were dating "for a couple of months" earlier this year. However, the tabloid also said the pair had recently ended their relationship. The two had never actually been seen together in public, according to Yahoo!, but Maria had left some comments on a few of Casey's Instagram posts.

"Never dated Pete," Georgas responded to those reports on Tuesday (Nov. 19) in a pair of Instagram Stories. "False rumor! I'm friends with his sister. Case closed."

In a follow-up, Georgas further explained, "Just spoke to his sister, he's not in rehab and has been sober for months. Can't believe this sh*t it's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He's literally home."

Did Pete Davidson Go Back to Rehab?

Earlier this week, it was reported a source told The U.S. Sun that the former Saturday Night Live cast member was headed back to rehab amid ongoing struggles surrounding his mental health. The source also reportedly claimed that Pete's decision to return to rehab had occurred recently.

However, according to the Instagram revelation from Georgas, that appears to be untrue — that is, if you're to take The Bachelor alum's word for it. It's unclear what source spoke to The Sun for its report that initially emerged on Monday, but they were portrayed as being close to Davidson's camp.

For now, all Pete Davidson fans can do is rest easy in Georgas' assurance that the 31-year-old comedian, actor and writer behind The King of Staten Island and Bupkis is doing better than the tabloids may have one presume.