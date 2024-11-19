Pete Davidson is reportedly checking into rehab again following his romance with former 'The Bachelor' star, Maria Georgas.

A source told the 'U.S. Sun' that the former 'Saturday Night Live' comedian is going into rehab for the second time this year amid ongoing struggles surrounding his mental health.

The source close to the star claimed that his decision to go into rehab again took place recently.

"He checked into rehab in Florida fairly recently," a source close to Davidson told the media outlet. "He flew in on a private jet. He's in pretty bad shape this time around," the unnamed source added, revealing that "He's not in a good place."

That said, some stories circulating about the 31-year-old appear to be conflicting, as 'Page Six' claimed those rumors are untrue. The outlet clarified that "he's not in rehab" and is currently staying in New York City.

The report is a direct response to claims that the star "ended a fling with Maria just before he checked in" and that the two had been dating "for a couple of months."

'ENSTARZ' reported that Davidson checked himself into a mental health facility back in August after he revealed that it was an important time to take extra steps to improve his mental health.

While the celeb had performed 200 stand-up comedy shows last year and released his stand-up special, "Turbo Fonzarelli" on Netflix in January, he's long been open about his mental struggles, especially following the harrowing 9/11 terrorist attack.

"My dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom; she didn't tell me what was going on for like three days. She kept telling me, 'Your dad's at work.' One night, I turned on the TV and saw my dad on TV and they were saying, 'These are all the firemen that are dead,' " he told Real Ones Podcast.

Reports claim his admittance into the facility came after a failed relationship with Georgas — known to be a villain on the hit show 'The Bachelor,' although she maintains she never intended to "piss people off," per 'US Weekly.'

Davidson has yet to make a comment regarding the matter.