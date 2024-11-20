Michael Malarkey, a Lebanon-born actor of "The Vampire Diaries" fame, refused a Starbucks drink during a recent panel and urged his fans to join him in boycotting the global coffee chain.

"I'm sorry, I didn't realize that was Starbucks coffee," Malarkey said in a widely shared clip on X. "I do not drink Starbucks coffee. I boycott Starbucks, and you all should too," he added after moving the drink off the stage.

"Don't serve me Starbucks again, please. Thank you," he continued.

— Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) November 20, 2024

Starbucks is one of a number of corporations people are boycotting around the world for its ties to Israel amid its ongoing Gaza genocide that has claimed the lives of at least 45,000 Palestinians and injured more than 100,000.

Malarkey has especially close ties to the cause since he was born in Beirut, Lebanon, which Israel has been attacking for weeks, and his grandfather is Suheil Bushrui, a famous Palestinian poet, professor and peacemaker.