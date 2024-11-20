While some celebrities have been coming out of the woodwork to discuss what they've seen at Diddy's infamous parties, don't count Trick Daddy to be one of them.

In the debut episode of his cooking show Trick I Got My Pots, the rapper was asked by comedian Ms. Pat if he ever attended one of Diddy's parties. "They don't invite no n***a like me to Diddy parties," he responded. "My homeboy will rob that b***h, tell them all them n****s 'Put your d---s up and raise your hands and drop your money and your wallets in this basket.'"

"I ain't no Diddy party-ass n***a, I'm not that kind of dude," he added. Ms. Pat said she believed him because he "would have brought the most d**k back in '95."

Surprisingly, however, Trick Daddy said he feels "sorry for Diddy." He added, "Let me tell you, I feel sorry for hip-hop. I feel sorry for the Black culture and I feel sorry for people that prejudge other people 'cause when they see who's on these tapes, when they hear the allegations of the other people that's co-conspiracing...you ain't gonna want to know. It's about to come out."

He noted that someone will be eventually offered "a hell of a plea deal," spilling all.

Ms. Pat also brought up Diddy's 1,000 bottles of baby oil, saying she felt that it was OK for him to have such a high quantity. "Don't you believe it's OK?," she asked Trick Daddy. "A thousand bottles?," he questioned. When she pointed out that she has "a lot of tissue right now," the rapper retaliated, "You ain't got no thousand rolls. You know how long it takes to use one bottle of baby oil?"

Trick Daddy then offered another take: "I don't believe [Diddy] had a thousand bottles."

Earlier in the episode, the 50-year-old went on a rant directed towards "Black and brown people," claiming that they "don't pay attention to the important things in life," like natural disasters. Instead, he said, they're preoccupied with "who f****d who in the entertainment business, who got killed, who went to jail" and "who been to a Diddy party."

"Come on, man. It's real s***t going on!," he remarked.

Back in September, Trick Daddy went on Instagram Live, getting blunt about how annoyed he was about being asked if he ever attended one of the gatherings. "The next person that asks me if I been to one of them parties, I'mma slap the s**t out you," he said, adding, "They don't like my kind at them parties."

