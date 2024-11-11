Trick Daddy had fans in stitches after he recorded a viral rant energetically explaining to fans exactly why he doesn't identify with the term "African American."

The southern rapper appeared to be filming from his bedroom while laying down, expressing that he's still trying to figure out how "Afro" became associated with his heritage despite his ancestry being rooted in America.

The 50-year-old, who is seen wearing a black knit skull cap and a black T-shirt, was speaking directly to the camera when he argued that Africa simply isn't his parent's homeland.

"I'm trying to figure out how Afro get in front of my motherf*****g race," the "I'm A Thug" rapper began. "I ain't never been to 'Afro-ca.'"

"I never been to Africa. Afro — or Afri-ca. Never been there. I am not from Africa, I'm born and raised in Florida... raised in Liberty City in the [...] projects, ain't never went to Africa, ain't thinking about going there.

"And I heard it's a beautiful place. Yeah, and I know it's the motherland, yes. But not my mother, not her mother, and not her mother's mother — that ain't their land," the musician detailed.

He concluded: "America real true land is right here. The U.S. soil."

As confident as the Miami native appeared to be, some agreed while many fans in the comment section simply weren't buying his narrative. One joked, "He literally looks like my uncle that lives in the village in Nigeria," alongside a laughing emoji. "[He] look more African than me," a second poked.

"Why do y'all hate y'all ancestry???? You don't have to go to AFRI-CA to have roots there," a third questioned. "I'M BLACK AMERICAN PERIOD," a fan exclaimed in agreement. "This type of ignorance is why that man president again," 'The Black Media' commented.

Meanwhile, across social media town, former NFL player Robert Griffin III sparked controversy after claiming his biracial daughters were in fact Black. Needless to say, fans didn't like that either. The former Washington Redskins star was not backing down, maintaining that, "Black Women telling my 4 daughters that they aren't Black is BEYOND WRONG."

Black Women telling my 4 daughters that they aren’t Black is BEYOND WRONG. pic.twitter.com/AYGd3Uu0DV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 8, 2024

"Ain't you married to a white woman tho????" one fan unapologetically replied. "Black men really are the scapegoat for everything in this country," another expressed. "Black men voting for Trump does more for black women than they'll ever know or care to understand," a third replied.

Although discourse surrounding "Black" and "African-American" continues to be an ongoing topic of discussion, in the United States, the terms mulatto, colored, Negro, Black, and African American all came to define people with any known black African ancestry, per 'PBS.'