Trick Daddy recently addressed rumors surrounding his association with Diddy, making it clear that he has no ties to the mogul's private parties.

Both rappers became icons in the '90s, each carving out a name for themselves in their respective regions, but Trick Daddy was quick to draw the line at any further comparison. On Sept. 18, the Florida rapper took to social media to distance himself from Diddy and warned anyone who asks about his connection to the recently arrested mogul.

Apparently, Trick Daddy had been bombarded with questions about Diddy, prompting him to go live on Instagram to clear things up. His response was blunt: "The next person that asks me if I been to one of them parties, I'mma slap the s**t out you." He added, "They don't like my kind at them parties." Trick Daddy then spoke about those who have attended Diddy's infamous "Freak Offs," taking an unexpected turn by urging those involved to face the consequences of their actions instead of running from them.

Trick Daddy addressed the situation with a sense of seriousness, advising anyone who has participated in Diddy's "Freak Offs" not to harm themselves but to accept responsibility. "This is not the time to go off killing yourself," he said. "Drinking no bleach, eating no poison... you know what you did, go ahead and face the consequences." He believes that many of Diddy's associates will soon be exposed and should prepare to deal with the fallout. What left Trick Daddy most confused was the revelation that Diddy allegedly had 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube in his home.

The rapper concluded his Instagram Live by defending the hip-hop community, making it clear that Diddy's alleged actions do not reflect the culture as a whole. "This has got something to do with them freaky a** n**gas," he stated. "Can't charge the whole hip hop community with this one."