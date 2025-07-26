Actor Ben Stiller is collaborating with Apple Original Films on a new documentary, "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Lost," which explores the life and work of his parents, comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

The film will debut in select theaters on October 17 and begin streaming on Apple TV+ a week later, on October 24, 2025.

Stiller serves as director and producer of the project, marking a return to filmmaking beyond his acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Severance." He has described the documentary as his "most personal" work to date, saying he feels "very fortunate to be partnering once again with the incredible team at Apple TV+...on a project that is very personal to me and my family." In his statement, he added, "It's a great honor to celebrate my parents, both as I knew them growing up, and as I've come to know them in new ways through the making of this film."

The feature traces the arc of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara's partnership, which began in the 1960s and led to appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show," television variety programs, and successful solo careers. It examines the couple's influence on American comedy, from Jerry's turn as Frank Costanza on "Seinfeld" to Anne's dramatic roles in series such as "Archie Bunker's Place" and films like "Awakenings," and how they navigated life at home where "the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred."

In addition to archival interviews and performances, the documentary turns the camera inward, following Ben Stiller's own journey as he revisits family memories. He appears on camera alongside his sister, Amy Stiller, and other relatives, reflecting on the ways his parents' drive and creativity shaped his upbringing and career choices.

The production team includes Academy Award–winning producer John Lesher ("Birdman"), Emmy nominees Geoffrey Richman ("Severance") and Lizz Morhaim ("The Super Models"). Executive producers are Bryn Mooser ("They Call Me Magic"), Justin Lacob ("Free Leonard Peltier"), and Kathryn Everett ("Daughters"), with Matthew Cherchio supervising production for XTR.

Since its launch, Apple TV+ has steadily expanded its original film slate, earning critical acclaim and awards recognition. "Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost" follows recent theatrical hits such as "F1: The Movie" and arrives amid Apple's push for both cinematic and streaming success.

The documentary promises not only to preserve the memory of two comedy icons but also to explore the lasting impact that parents can have on their children—and through them, on future generations.