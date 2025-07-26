Adult Swim is officially bringing "President Curtis," a new adult animated comedy starring Emmy Award–winner Keith David as President Andre Curtis of the United States.

The announcement came during a surprise appearance by the actor at the network's "Rick & Morty" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.

The series is co-created by "Rick & Morty" executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy. "President Curtis" will follow the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric White House staff as they tackle crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with—from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

David first took on the role of President Andre Curtis in the season 2 episode "Get Schwifty," and has since made several memorable appearances clashing with Rick Sanchez. David described taking the lead role as "a dream," adding, "I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Harmon and Siciliano praised Curtis as "the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office," promising "a wild ride" from his perspective.

In addition to David, the spin-off series will feature Stephanie Beatriz from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and Jim Rash from "Community" as key members of Curtis's team. Neither episode count nor a premiere date has been announced, but production is underway following Adult Swim's greenlight.

Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, emphasized the appeal of the character: "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick & Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own."

"President Curtis" marks the franchise's first full-length spin-off series, expanding the "Rick & Morty" universe beyond its long-running mainline show and short-form projects like "The Vindicators." As "Rick & Morty" continues its eighth season, fans can look forward to exploring new sci-fi adventures through the eyes of the U.S. President they've come to love.