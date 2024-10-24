A former executive at Hallmark Channel has filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming she was unfairly dismissed and that the network aimed to replace its older stars with younger talent.

The lawsuit highlights accusations that Hallmark sought to phase out veteran actors like Holly Robinson Peete, 60, and Lacey Chabert, 42, from their holiday films.

The suit was filed by 79-year-old casting director Penny Perry in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 9. Perry alleges the company engages in age discrimination, both on and off the screen, under the leadership of Lisa Hamilton Daly, the Executive Vice president of Programming.

The lawsuit claims that Daly targeted seasoned actresses like Peete and Chabert, with Daly reportedly stating that "Lacey's getting older," and they needed younger talent to replace her. Daly also allegedly said Peete was "too old" and "too expensive" to continue playing leading roles.

Despite starring in many of Hallmark's holiday films in the past, Peete is not part of the channel's "Countdown to Christmas" lineup this year. Perry's lawsuit also claims that Hallmark was planning to replace other popular stars, including Elizabeth Mitchell, Catherine Bell, and Alison Sweeney.

Perry, who worked with Hallmark for nine years and has over 450 casting credits, says she was dismissed shortly after returning from heart surgery. Her lawsuit claims that her health issues, which include multiple sclerosis and partial blindness, were used against her, and that senior executives like Randy Pope and Paul Hodgkinson contributed to her "wrongful termination."

In response, Hallmark has denied the allegations. The company released a statement saying, "Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark," while rejecting the claims as "outrageous" but refraining from further public comment due to ongoing litigation.

Perry is not listed as part of the casting team for any of Hallmark's 32 upcoming Christmas movies this year. However, she is credited for several non-holiday films released in 2024.