Saweetie got real about how a cheating ex ruined her "perfect" New Year's.

During the rapper's appearance on the latest Call Her Daddy episode, host Alex Cooper asked her what was the worst way she had found out she'd been cheated on.

The "My Type" artist recalled that she was seeing someone who she was very excited to spend New Year's Eve with. "We go out for New Year's. It's a great night. And we go back to the hotel. I'm like, oh my gosh, this is the most perfect New Year's ever." The couple was out of town and the "vibes were vibing."

Saweetie felt hopeful that holiday, going in with a "new year, new me" mentality. "All these great things [were] happening and it felt like I was in a movie," she recalled. But at the hotel, everything changed.

She received a call from a platonic male childhood friend and when she picked up the phone, she "put it on speaker because [she] had nothing to hide."

The two wished each other a Happy New Year, said their "I love yous" and he shared some encouraging words celebrating her career accomplishments. Saweetie recalled that the man she was seeing was drunk and misinterpreted the call.

"[He] was like, 'Wow, OK.' Like, 'I know that y'all be doing this and that,' you know, projecting," she said. "He couldn't believe that I had a platonic relationship with this person. And this person is my childhood friend, like nothing is going on."

She remembered that he began "cussing [her out] and claimed, 'I would never do this to you!' He then gave her his phone code so she could see for herself. Instead of checking his phone on the spot, she opted to type it in her phone to sleuth later.

Once her now-ex fell asleep, Saweetie searched for "keywords" on his phone and discovered that he had been "playing [her] the whole time" with "all types of women."

"I had got so sick but then so numb that I didn't care because it wasn't like one person," she explained. "You know, like, you're not obsessing over one person. It's like, 'OK no, you have a sickness.' "

When Cooper asked how the conversation with the guy went down in the morning, Saweetie responded, "Girl, I went to a different dimension." She theorized that by her ex reacting the way he did to her call with a platonic friend, he was doing so because "that's what they would do," as he was "projecting."

Saweetie's discovery should have been grounds for dumping the guy on the spot, but she admitted to Cooper that she didn't leave him immediately.

While she didn't give any hints of who it could have been, the "My Type" rapper previously dated Diddy's son Justin Combs in 2016 and Quavo from 2018 until 2021.

Following her split with the latter, she accused him on X (formerly Twitter) of cheating: "I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

