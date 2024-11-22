Cameron James Pettit, one of three individuals charged in connection with the drug sale that allegedly led to Mac Miller's death, was released from prison on October 11, according to 'TMZ.'

Pettit, 33, was freed from the Federal Correctional Institution Mendota in California. He, along with Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis, was arrested in September 2019, nearly one year after Miller's passing at the age of 26.

The Los Angeles County Coroner determined that Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Pettit, Walter, and Reavis were accused of selling Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Walter and Reavis received sentences of 17 and 11 years, respectively. Pettit, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019, and the status of his case remains unclear.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Pettit and others allegedly supplied Miller with drugs two days before his fatal overdose. The release also revealed that Pettit texted a friend after Miller's death, writing, "Most likely I will die in jail."

Pettit's release coincides with news of Miller's upcoming posthumous album 'Balloonerism,' scheduled for release on January 17, 2025. Miller's family shared that the album, created around the time of his 'Faces' mixtape in 2014, was deeply important to him.

"We believe the project showcases both the breadth of his musical talents and fearlessness as an artist," the family stated.

'Balloonerism' will be the second posthumous release from the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, following 'Circles' in January 2020. Fans now eagerly anticipate this new album, which is expected to further highlight Miller's lasting legacy as an artist.

Miller, who publicly struggled with addiction and substance abuse, referenced in his music lyrics, died from an accidental drug overdose on September 7, 2018. He was scheduled to shoot a music video on the day of his death, and was set to embark on his Swimming Tour in October.

He was 26.