There appears to be a different reason behind Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi's move to the UK as they go on the former's "retirement" journey.

Contrary to expectations that it was due to the presidential elections results, sources revealed that the ex-daytime television personality decided to leave abruptly in an attempt to distance herself from her negative public image.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia's retirement."

"Neither one of them have any projects lined up."

DeGeneres decided to step back from the limelight because of tarnished public image and the difficulties in securing work in the entertainment industry following the 2020 allegations of creating a toxic work environment on her popular television program.

The source went on, "Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was canceled over her alleged treatment of her staff."

"Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful," the source added.

After leaving the U.S., Ellen DeGeneres was spotted as a brunette in a UK pub. pic.twitter.com/5B6arqrD7V — Anne (@Anne198509) November 22, 2024

Even after enjoying widespread fame for many years, DeGeneres found herself unable to shake off the shadow of "toxic" accusations, leading to the final airing of her show on May 26, 2022.

Following her show's end, the "Finding Dory" voice actress chose to remain away from public attention until recently when she hinted at a return with the release of a new Netflix comedy special titled "For Your Approval," which was released in September.

Confirming the plans that DeGeneres and her wife had been contemplating for quite some time, a separate insider told the publication that they were exploring the possibility of relocating abroad amid the attitude of Hollywood people and fans directed towards the former host.

They said, "With all the ill will towards her, she was looking to move away even before the election."

"And as things panned out with Trump winning, she is glad she is making the move and going to be away from the US."

"She has the one person that still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who in her mind left her hanging out to dry. If she considers it her retirement, so be it."

The source added, "An enormous part of the US doesn't like her because of her sexual preferences, and others were turned off by her persona, which some perceived to be fake in the wake of the workplace allegations."