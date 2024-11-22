Elon Musk created a flutter about Ellen DeGeneres' recent relocation to England, hinting that it might have something to do with the rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs facing legal troubles.

The former daytime talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are said to have fled the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are said to have moved to the Cotswolds, a picturesque area in Southwest England, and are selling their house in Montecito, California. Friends of the couple have claimed that Trump's victory was the main reason they left.

The comments by Musk came a few moments after the news of the transfer of DeGeneres went viral. In a post on X, he said her transfer may not only have been a reaction to the election results but also because of her connection with Combs, who is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Musk's eyebrow-raising emoji on the post only added to the speculation surrounding DeGeneres's associations. It cited her previous posts about Combs, including a birthday note she wrote him back in 2016.

Social media users had a field day comparing DeGeneres and her posse to other controversial personalities.

One X user commented, "Ellen is pals with Diddy and her set looked just like Epstein's island. 👀" Another added, "Trump winning when he did was the most convenient cover ever for these people. I bet 90% of the celebs that leave will eventually be connected to the Diddy investigation."

Why does her set look like Epstein island? pic.twitter.com/EMDwVurrCj — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) November 21, 2024

The hashtag percolates online while theories flow – one looking to explain the timing of Trump's election-winning over serendipitously with many a scandalized celebrity, & bringing a welcome distraction.

Musk and Combs are pals himself and have waxed lyrical on the rapper being an investor in his social media platform X.

"I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter. You know, he's a good friend of mine, we text a lot," Musk tweeted earlier, implying a deeper connection between the two.

Well of his financers is in prison so....



"I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter. You know, he's a good friend of mine. We text a lot." https://t.co/Nb1z4A9IjB — Mendy Boyd (@mendyboyd) October 10, 2024

Though neither of them has publicly commented on why they decided to leave, the mix of politics and social ties has kept their exit around the headlines.

The public zeal fades not over their monumental decision but what it may mean for people like Hunter Biden, who may be implicated, or now Scott Adams, as new information will always be released in perfect timing.