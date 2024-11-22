Ellen DeGeneres has ditched her signature blonde locks for a shorter, darker hairstyle now that she's settled down in the UK.

After packing up and moving out of the U.S. to "get the hell out" of the country following president-elect Donald Trump's recent win during the 2024 presidential election, DeGeneres has apparently decided on a new look to go with her new home.

The 66-year-old comedian was spotted at The Farmer's Dog pub, owned by TV presenter and former 'Top Gear' star Jeremy Clarkson, enjoying live performances by The Corrs alongside her wife Portia de Rossi.

She rocked a much different hairstyle than usual, apparently having forgone the bleach. Having sported flaxen locks for much of her career, it was a much different sight.

Previously, DeGeneres, 66, purchased a home in the UK after going house hunting in October for a permanent move. The relocation follows her Netflix comedy special 'Ellen's Last Stand...Up' where she addressed her controversial exit from television.

"I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean," she joked in the special, referencing the toxic workplace allegations that preceded the end of her 19-season talk show run. She emphasized the special would be her final public appearance, stating firmly, "This is the last time you're going to see me."

The move to Britain appears to be the last phase of DeGeneres's plan to step away from fame, now making a home in the UK's Cotswold region.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are some of the latest celebrities to leave America behind, joining actress Eva Longoria, who departed the country some time ago, and actor Richard Gere.

The comedian didn't make mention of why she had decided to go with a new hairstyle, but it's likely there's simply no need to continue bleaching if she's out of the public eye.